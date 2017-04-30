Thoughts on getting faster for sports

GOOD day, all! This article is inspired by JP Lao, a client of ours, who came to us looking to get faster for his sport. Most athletes need to get faster. Is it just a matter of training or is it a matter of training smartly as well?

When training for speed, maximal rest in between reps is important. You want to start each rep crisp and fresh.

In sports, you do not need to be fast all the time. You need to be fast when it counts. Hence, mindless drills wherein the coach is just yelling to be faster is just metabolic conditioning, not speed/quickness training.

Athletes must be taught how to “read” the environment and the opponent, and respond appropriately to what is presented to them. I believe this is called perception. If you look at all these ankle breakers, and all these moves wherein offensive players blow past their defenders, it’s all about reading and responding with the appropriate skill at the appropriate speed. Likewise, defenders must read what the offense wants to do, and what they are currently doing.

Movement mechanics should be taught with purpose and precision. Anything less is mindless conditioning, and reinforcing poor movement patterns.

Ladder drills are great to teach stiffness and activate neural mechanisms to produce force faster; maybe there’s a carryover to agility with untrained individuals. But for top athletes, especially in team sports, there are diminished returns. Train with perception.

If you want your children to be quick athletes later on in life, there is much merit in having them participate in a lot of sports while growing up. Kids that specialize early might be quick when they are kids, but long-term returns are not going to be as promising.

Everybody wants to jump high, but no one is interested in landing well. To date, no athlete from our facility has had an ACL tear. I’d like to think we’re doing something right.

So many athletes want to get on with training “sexily,” not many have interest in working on mobility, strength, movement quality and change of directions mechanics.

Strength is of prime importance. Studies show correlation between strength and acceleration. But this is also coupled with training the central nervous system to produce force quickly.