Water all-you-can

SUMMER is on. The heat is on—and so is the search for the nearest watering holes. The usual answer is: Go to the beach—which can actually be also very hot. The best alternative? City waterparks or nearby resorts or establishments with fancy or interesting takes on playing with (or in) water. Check these out:

SkyWaterpark Cebu

Imagine taking a plunge while enjoying panoramic views of the city. Built on the sixth floor of J Centre Mall in Mandaue City, Cebu this leisure destination has water and resort attractions that include a 12-meter-high waterhouse decked with water slides and other decorative elements, the main pool featuring a free-form island, infinity pool with jacuzzi and swim-up pool bar. The place is also perfect for social gatherings, corporate functions and other special events as it houses a dining and entertainment area, dinner shows and weekend events, concessionaire outlets and other amenities. / MRL

Cebu Westown Lagoon

Cebu Westown Lagoon located smack in the middle of the bustling cities of Cebu and Mandaue, offers an idyllic escape without having to drive far. Perfect for families, it has a pool with giant slides and water fountains, poolside Jacuzzis, and a lagoon where one can simply laze away. One can also find a cafe and bistro for light snacks or even hearty meals, and end the night at its bar and KTV lounge which combines food, live music and a festive vibe for everyone’s entertainment. / CCP

SM Seaside City Sky Park: Water Play

The Sky Park at SM Seaside City, while amazing with its manicured landscapes and whimsical feel, also has a feature that could cool one off from the sweltering heat. The Water Play has interactive water features where children from three to 11 could enjoy a refreshing shower in the proper swimming attire. It’s a great place to bring one’s children for a quick play, not unlike how they enjoy a nice inflatable pool or even the sprinklers or watering hose at their own backyards. / DRB

Hidden Valley Wave Pool Resort

Tucked in the mountains of Barangay Lamac, Pinamungajan, Cebu is Hidden Valley Mountain Resort, a 14-hectare land adorned with beautifully landscaped gardens, well-appointed guest rooms and modern amenities. The resort’s main attraction is its wave pool as the resort name suggests. It is Cebu’s first-ever wave pool and is fed by water from a spring. The pool creates waves of up to two feet high and is three to four feet in depth. A recently added attraction is the resort’s raging river with infinity pool and jacuzzi, perfect for a refreshing experience under the sun. / PPC

Springpark Mountain Resort

Located in Cantabaco, Toledo City, Springpark is about one hour and a half hour’s drive from Cebu City, going via the Naga Uling Road. The tree-shaded resort has three swimming pools to choose from, with water from a nearby underground spring. The place is open for day trippers but for those who want an overnight or a longer stay, rooms are available in varying sizes, good for couples, family or a whole barkada. / JRN