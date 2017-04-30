Work hard, party harder

BREATHE and escape from the troubles of work: Today is a special time off to enjoy the fruits of one’s labor. It’s the time to unwind and relax because even though life is not exactly the party we hoped for, it would be best to dance while we’re at it.

And in the newest club in town, the party never ends.

ICON Club Cebu is the place to be to reinvent oneself—the dimly lit room and the colorful laser beams provide the perfect atmosphere to unleash oneself from the shackles of work and society all together.

“It was club Roof before. From Roof, we closed for rebranding and after nine months it reopened and was rebranded as ICON. When it was rebranded as ICON almost everything was new,” said AJ Laranas, one of the emcees of ICON.

The major difference for ICON Club Cebu is the way it serves its clients. It offers greater interaction with its guests and a more personalized kind of service like interaction with the hosts and the DJs and personal greetings displayed on its huge LEDs. Its primetimes, the highlight of the night, present to the crowd a huge production number akin to that of those seen on TV with balloons and confetti falling from the roof.

“We want to leave a mark on people. They often talk about ICON as a very good place to have fun. They usually have very good memories here. We made it special on our primetime. Sometimes, we have a guest DJ or a resident DJ who plays primetime and we make it special: we have the full effects together with the LED and the Co2,” said AJ.

Partying and fun is the foundation of the creation of a club but what makes this club different all together is its engaging entertainment team, who has made it their mission to make every night more fun than the night before. For this issue, we make it a point to introduce the people behind the balloons, confetti, the bass drops and the crazy mixes anyone can dance to all night long.

The fun team is composed of 17 people; there are 10 DJs with DJ Ed Delarmente as the head DJ; DJ War, DJ Karl, DJ Ken Howwy, DJ Khaleed, DJ Big Dwight, DJ Macy Ho, DJ XC, DJ Jeremy Reyes and DJ Smooth. The club has two emcees: AJ and Nicholay Enriquez, also known as Domino. There are four people handling the technical aspect: Ariel Repdos and Nelson Tariao for the video, Noel Rebellion and Joseph Alferez handles the lights and sounds and Rommel Lopezbaños is the club’s operations manager.

Having a job that requires one to party all night may seem like not a job at all but having fun seven days a week has got its own moments too.

“Our work here is to have fun. But if you have fun seven times a week, it doesn’t seem fun anymore. So that’s the challenge. People come here to drink and have fun; that’s why they’re here. But for us, it is a challenge to have fun on a consistent basis. We come here every day so that’s when we talk to people we interact with each other apart from us talking to the crowd in between breaks. We also have some time to breathe. When we have fun, people see us having fun, so they also have fun because they like what they see,” said Domino.

One should sum up the courage to live in the moment and relieve oneself from the stresses of work because life is only lived once and nights should be like those spent at ICON. ICON Club Cebu is located along F. Cabahug St., Cebu City.





ICON themed nights:

▪ Sunday Funday (Free nachos)

▪ Kickstart Monday

▪ Get Drunk Tuesday (50 percent off all Bacardi drinks)

▪ Femmedom Wednesdays (Ladies’ Night)

▪ Thursday Bounce (50 percent off the first five bottles of tequila)

▪ Friday and Saturday (Varying themes)