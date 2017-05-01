Espina: White Gold forever

AND the song continues at Rm. 111 of New White Gold House. For almost four decades, the once OICs (officers-in-charge) of Cebu City, turned to be timeless members of We Care Foundation Inc. keeping the spirit of friendship alive with monthly birthday dinner fellowships. Yes, every member has his signature song, but as we say, “it’s the singer, not the song.” Beyond singing, the We Care group sustains a scholarship program at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble. The high school and college scholars learn theater arts, event management, clerical work and hone their communication skills.

We all look forward to the incomparable Chinese cuisines White Gold offers, most of the time picked by gourmet Sally Dy, Nayda Yapjoco and Juliet Chua. And the staff serves with a “heart.” Gloria and Joseph Gaisano see to it that everyone gets the best food and service.

The bond of fellowship with dining and singing will always be the aces of We Care. True, it is White Gold forever!