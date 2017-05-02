Premiere destination

ISLAND Central Mactan is the newest lifestyle destination in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu. Located at the heart of the island paradise and currently on its soft opening, this latest establishment promises to be more than just a mall.

The six-level, mixed-use development provides a new and refreshing outlet from its welcoming two-level al fresco setup greeting patrons upon entering the mall. Guests can appreciate the fusion of modern and resort-themed furnishings, down to the list of major brands like food ranging from different cuisines both local and international, beauty and wellness, health, gadgets, fashion as well as office components including Business Process Outsourcing offices.

More than just a new hangout, this latest landmark is equipped with tools built for convenience and connectivity for all shoppers, commuters and tourists on both ends of the mall.

Travelers can avail themselves of the free shuttle bus service that drives passengers to and from the airport simply by downloading its app. Pretty soon, they can relax at the traveler’s lounge and avail of the airline web check-in for that added convenience. The mall will also provide the park and fly service soon.

Other tools of convenience include the ferry taxi system that takes its passengers to the mainland and back, coasting through the Mactan channel, and other destinations, allowing its passengers to skip the traffic and provide a new way to explore the metropolis.

Island Central Mactan with its features and amenities offers more than a one-stop shop for one’s needs: it’s a gateway to endless possibilities.

Soon to open are some of its many different attractions like the themed food hall trimmed with rustic sand and sea details located on the third level, the spacious sky bar on the roof level with an over 5,000-square-meter floor area where one can wine and dine while enjoying the picturesque view of the city and a themed boardwalk built in the hopes of redefining the dining experience, located on the second phase of the vast property.





Address:

Island Central Mactan

Quezon National Highway, Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City, 6015