Sweets, spa treats for mom

KANDAYA is a luxury resort situated on the seaside of Daanbantayan, a first class municipality located at the tip of Cebu. The resort boasts a world-class accommodation and top-of-the-line amenities. An utter escape from the noise of the city, the 7.5-hecatare property houses contemporary-styled rooms and suites, as well as secluded villas surrounded by sprawling lush greens and facing the ocean. At Kandaya, finding a spot to unwind is a breeze because every corner of the resort is made to provide guests a tranquil stay.

Along with its excellent accommodation, the resort also takes pride in its farm to table dining that can be enjoyed at the in-house restaurant, Kusina. Food is prepared using the freshest ingredients available in the market and from the resort’s very own mini farm.

Furthermore, to provide a unique resort experience, the resort offers a broad range of activities that family and friends can enjoy, such as kayaking and jet skiing around the calm waters of the Visayan sea and cruising through the famous Malapascua Island. To stay fit and active during vacation, a broad range of fitness facilities also awaits, including a fully equipped gym, yoga studio and mixed martial arts center.

This month of May, give mothers the break they deserve. Treat Mama, Nanay or Mommy to a 2.5-hour relaxation at Daya Spa. Let her muscle tensions be eased by the resort’s soothing Cowrie Massage, while its hydrating and moisturizing Waterlily Facial Treatment will give her a glowing and radiant skin. This package only costs P3,000 and when availed, other family members can also get a 50 percent discount on massages. Promo is valid from May 7 to 21.

Apart from the spa treats, she will certainly appreciate a little sweet surprise: an indulgent cake that one can personally decorate for his beloved mother. Kandaya offers cake decorating sessions from May 13 to 14, when one can doll up ready-made cakes with various edible adornments. Participants will be assisted by the resort’s professional pastry chef to ensure that the personal handcrafted gift looks fab when one hands it to his mom. Join the Mother’s Day Cake Decorating Session for only P2,500 to P3,500, depending on the size of cake selected. Registration is inclusive of an apron, a sponge cake, and other decorating materials. On the other hand, one can get the session for free if he books a minimum of two nights’ stay at Kandaya. PR