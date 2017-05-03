Beyond expectations

“PLEASE, walk this way.” Words spoken by the host indicating that it was about to commence.

This happened last month as Crimson Resort and Spa in Mactan launched Beyond Meetings. Introduced through a resort walk-around, guests saw up close the showcase of events venues for business functions, weddings and celebrations as they visited five of the resort’s event venues trimmed with different thematic concepts.

The first stop was at the Grand Coral Ballroom putting the spotlight on the Locavore themed break for conferences and meetings. There, guests got a view of its signature meeting setup as well as its coffee break theme which emphasizes on fresh local produce, healthy eats packed with that Cebuano touch.

Next was the villa garden, a patch of green lined by palm and coconut trees and located between the ocean villas with a picturesque view of the sea. This intimate space is an ideal backdrop for many occasions like themed dinners, afternoon cocktails, proposals and wedding ceremonies.

By the afternoon, the guests made their way to the next stop, Azure Beach Club, the resort’s outlet by the beach, where they indulged in canapés, sipped two of the beach club’s signature drinks, purple rain and candy crash, while enjoying a wide view of the sunset and the Hilutungan channel.

As the evening rolled in, guests were treated to a bohemian dream-themed setup at the beachfront, another venue bearing a multitude of possibilities. Fairy lights hung on tents, colorful throw pillows and so many more accentuated the venue with mojitos all around while they are serenaded by soothing melodies and rhythms, fire dancers performing and, not to mention, an enchanting display of fireworks.

Last, a grand thematic dinner at The Hall. That night, the resort’s biggest indoor venue had a Crimson Flair theme in black and red hues with red blooms. Guests enjoyed a six-course menu and were entertaintained by the city’s talents like Kate Torralba, the Bordario brothers and DJ Gio.

Looking back, those words uttered not only signaled the start of the event. It was an invitation to witness something beyond one’s expectations, beginning with a single step that led to a myriad of surprises.