Utzurrum: Oro means 50 stellar years
FIFTY means gold, and Oro China’s famous name has been synonymous with top quality gold jewelry for 50 years, with over 20 branches spread all over the country. Indeed, this called for a superbly dazzling and scintillating celebration!
Cebuano-brand Oro China has come a long way since its humble beginnings in 1967, and through thick and thin, it has struggled to become what it is today: Proudly Cebuano, renowned nationwide!
Venue was the Sta. Maria ballroom of Radisson Blu Cebu, with the foyer adjoining the ballroom a veritable wall of lush greenery, low shrubs and park benches to give it a French garden look!
The jewelry fashion event featured Oro’s finely-crafted necklaces, bangles, earrings and rings, as modelled by mannequins from Cebu and Manila, as they sashayed creations of Arcy Gayatin, Jun Escario, Cary Santiago and Philip Rodriguez from Cebu, and Manila’s Randy Ortiz, Francis Libiran and Rajo Laurel.
One of the company’s in-demand items is the Mother of Pearl collection which is hand-drawn and personalized. They also have pieces set in diamonds, pearls and colored stones.
Here’s a toast to Oro China’s 50 years and still counting!
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 04, 2017.
