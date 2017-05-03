The well-dressed relative that is Singapore (conclusion)

THE seduction of Singapore, and maybe also its pitfall, is that it revels in newness.

It is a nation that doesn’t have too much baggage just yet, and so it doesn’t have the rundown, overworked air the rest of Asia seems to have. And mind you, this is a nation that thrives on work. Singapore hours are long hours. As if in camaraderie, its equatorial sun continues to show itself until past 7:30 p.m.

Trains arrive with a ticking punctuality (and if not, a bus is made available to take stranded passengers to their destination within minutes.) The masses - in pedestrian lanes, escalators, and bus stops - are never out of order, even when they strive to express individuality with their neon green hair, leather boots, or a piercing here and there. Its districts - Little India, Chinatown, Kampong Glam - are zoned neatly, as if to say, “See, lah, everything and everyone has a place.”

I wonder though, if residents have become desensitized to all these? My best friend comments she is starting to get used to getting drinking water from the faucet, an unthinkable luxury in the homeland, or having no trash or vagrants on the streets. All of them are tucked in HDB houses, regulated units that match the quality of medium-end developments in the country.

This need to find the dystopian is what makes streets like Bugis, Haji Lane, or Geylang with its Bohemian cafés, sheesha-smoking hipsters, and artisanal boutiques so necessary. It’s also what makes hawker centers with its hodgepodge of leftovers, plastic tables, and warm beer, culturally relevant. Chaos is the novelty, one that people are willing to pay for, even if it is still, in its gut, structured chaos.

Once you get out of these areas, you are met again with a conscious disconnection. From dinner at Haji lane in a Mexican restaurant where a Chinese-descent belly dancer gyrates for customers, I take the bus home where there was nothing but silence the whole way. Two Americans greet the driver with a hearty “Good evening.” He responds, like many, with a trite nod.

Peranakans and Filipinos

Perhaps what makes Singapore so startling, to me, is not what makes it so different. But how similar it is in many ways to what the Philippines can be, and consequently after, I think of how far the latter needs to go before they start to bear an inarguable resemblance.

I look at the people walking on the streets in Marina East, a fast-walking, fast-talking crowd that looks no different from me, stressed and compensating with an eat-out culture. They are not the least bit daunted by the mix of coconut milk, tamarind, and chili mixed into one dish. And their stomachs are probably lined with steel brush just as mine is.

I sit on the steps of the School of The Arts, looking at students with their DSLRs, taking multiple angles of a gutter, a tree, a street scene, and I realize they may be just as unsure and insecure an artist as I am.

Most days, I stay in a mall called SCAPE, discussing with what the older generation of Singaporeans considers to be a lackadaisical youth. We laugh about the advantages of open corruption, and how their Prime Minister is earning more than the President of the United States. Almost in one breath, we lament about the identity crisis globalization seems to bring, and how Peranakan is still a concept-in-progress, just as much as Filipino is. In Little India, a store attendant selling party saris tells me I do not look and sound like any Filipino she’s ever met. In parallel, a photo in the Peranakan Museum gallery showing modern Peranakan, Tanya Lair, says “I want all of us to say the same thing. Are you Peranakan? You belong to us. Are you Singaporean? You belong to us. But what is Peranakan really?”

These are not the blond hair, blue eyes one normally associates with accomplishment. Instead, you meet a forming nation whose black eyes look quite similar to yours. Singapore is like being introduced to a more well-dressed relative, the one you are secretly envious of. You forget where the connection lies, but you bow your head and pay your respects to it anyway, knowing there is a certain kinship there. Not quite similar, but not so different either.

Slowly, you count the steps from here to there because, for once, you believe in the deception of maps. Distance is distorted. Places are always reachable.