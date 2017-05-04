Beauty at the beach

I’M heading to the beach tomorrow for the second time this summer. If things go as planned, it won’t be the last beach trip for this month! We do live in one of the best islands in the world for beaches, so we must take advantage especially while the sun’s out. Here are my beauty essentials for beach days.

Three letters: S. P. F. I wear sunblock on my face and arms every single day. I wear heavier duty formulas to the beach, but hate added stickiness when it’s already so humid. Belo Sun Expert has several sunblocks that I like that are high in SPF while being low on stickiness. Plus, they make skin so soft. The Ultra Gentle Sheer Spray has a continuous spray that makes it really quick and easy to apply. Don’t forget places like your scalp, ears and the tops of your feet. Make sure you apply lip balm with SPF, too, for the thin and sensitive skin on your lips.

All that sun and salt feel glorious, but they can wreak havoc on your skin and hair if you don’t care for them after a beach trip. My skin and hair always feel so dry after being in the water and under the sun all day. I take a long shower when I get home and thoroughly wash my hair, then follow it up with a hair mask that I leave on for at least five minutes, making sure to concentrate on the ends. I use any moisturizing body wash, then generously apply body oil or body butter after toweling off. Keeping skin well moisturized will help preserve that golden glow, too.

If your skin turns red even when you tried to be careful (those UV rays can get you even if you’re under a tree), wash up gently at home, then give your skin much needed relief with an aloe vera lotion. You can pop it in the fridge first to make it that much more cooling. You might also consider stocking up on oat body wash and/or lotion since this is really good for skin that got too much sun.

Last, I’m sure you don’t need reminding, but don’t forget a pair of sunnies with UV protection to prevent so much squinting and sun exposure to your eyes (read: wrinkles). I usually buy inexpensive pairs so my heart doesn’t break along with them if they are sat on or lost!