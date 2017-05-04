Boracay holiday up for grabs at Quest

HELLO Summer is back with a bigger splash. This time, get a chance to win a three-day, two-night stay holiday at Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay. The resort will open its doors to guests in September 2017. Conceptually unique and innovative in style, Crimson Boracay sets itself apart from the rest; combining elegant contemporary architecture, landscape and interiors, with elements of traditional Filipino island culture.

Featuring a private beach, Crimson Boracay breathes new life and bold fun to Boracay Island’s most exclusive location: Station Zero.

To join, simply book a two-night Summer Escape Package at Quest Hotel Cebu until June 30 through direct online booking at questhotelsandresorts.com/cebu using the promo code HELLOSUMMER or by calling (032) 402-5999. Make one’s stay memorable with the buffet breakfast at Puso Bistro and Bar, one-time unlimited cocktails at the Pool Bar for an hour, and access to the fitness center and swimming pool.

Located at the heart of the city, Quest Hotel Cebu is the number one choice of relaxation for locals and tourists alike. All guests qualified for the Hello Summer raffle will be provided a coupon upon check-in and raffle draw will be done on July 6. PR