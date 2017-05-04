FASHION designers Celine Borromeo, Jerrick Macasocol and John Pria pay tribute to nature, sand and sea with designs inspired by the blessedness brought by the season of summer.

The city is a playground filled with season-themed dreams and schemes giving locals not only a venue to enjoy all things summer but also plenty of reasons to wear all things summer.

They don’t call Cebu an island paradise for nothing.

Using silk chiffon printed material, Jerrick Macasocol presents a number that’s a mix of color and flow.

“My collection for this year’s summer season is about flow and prints. I was inspired by the summer breeze, vibrant textures and colors of plants and flowers,” he said. “It’s so easy, accessible and wearable that tropic fashionistas will surely love it.”

Using charmante, Celine Borromeo evokes nature with her designs. Think bright colors and fun prints. “Fun, flirty dresses that scream summer without looking too literal,” she described.

John Pria’s designs portray different summer scenes: how everything about it gives the city more life and drama with its bursts of colors day and night, like the one-piece swimwear with coveralls.

“The calmness of the color combo and the print is definitely a worthy summer vibe,” said John. “I was inspired mainly by the city’s summer scene. How the sun gives so much color to the trees and flowers growing wildly free on the streets.”

Meanwhile, the maroon-hued gown made with neoprene and pleated chiffon makes one think about days lounging about with the tropics for a backdrop.

“Cebu’s afternoon cocktail party inspired me to create the dress. The chill vibe to it clearly explains how a day to night look can be so perfect for this season. The unexpected color brings so much of how I visualize a great summer vibe,” added John.