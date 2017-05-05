Authentic Hong Kong dimsum in Cebu

CEBU is particular with its dimsum as the metropolis is arguably some sort of dimsum state in the country. More recently in the last five years, the concept of dimsum has even hit the streets and far-flung towns, reaching even more people, making them familiar with the Paul McCartney of various shaped and sized dumplings: the pork siomai.

Hong Kong dimsum restaurant brand Tim Ho Wan understood the importance of serving the best dimsum at the best price possible. What started out as a 15-seater, hole-in-the-wall restaurant opened in 2009 at Mongkok, Hong Kong, is now recognized internationally for its quality precision and affordable price. It earned a Michelin star in 2010, as it was listed among some of the most luxurious dining places in the world. The restaurant played a part in a global dining revolution, preaching that for one to eat great, it didn’t necessarily mean having to shell out a fortune from his pockets.

And that is why long queues outside every branch around the world is a fairly common sight, and understandably so.

Tim Ho Wan, after three years in the Philippines and six branches (all located in Luzon), finally sets up shop south—with its seventh branch overall, located at SM Seaside City here in Cebu City.

Is it worth the three-year wait? Let the five million pork buns sold speak for themselves.

Officially opening to the public last March 25 on the upper ground floor of the Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City, Tim Ho Wan greeted the public with its trademark Baked Buns with BBQ Pork. During a quick chat the day before with Foodee Global Concepts president Rikki Dee, he shared that Tim Ho Wan was on its way to selling five million buns in its seven-year history. Talk about consistency.

“We are happy to be here in Cebu and add to the vibrant dining scene of the city. What we offer is a brand with the best value for money, for those looking for an authentic Hong Kong dimsum experience,” said Dee. Foodee Global Concepts is the franchisee for Tim Ho Wan in the Philippines.

The Baked Buns with BBQ Pork is just one of the four best-sellers found in the restaurant’s menu. Dubbed Four Heavenly Kings, the Baked Buns are presented alongside the Steamed Egg Cake, Beancurd Skin with Pork and Shrimp, and Pan Fried Radish Cake.

“We veered away from traditional dimsum, which is pre-cooked,” said Dee regarding one of the secrets behind Tim Ho Wan’s trademark taste. “The food is freshly done, made-to-order.” Besides the Four Heavenly Kings, the menu features about 30 more Cantonese fares: Wasabi Prawn Dumpling, Spare Ribs Rice, Vermicelli Roll with BBQ Pork and Braised Chicken Feet with Abalone Sauce, among others. Around 70 percent of the menu’s premium ingredients are imported from Hong Kong to ensure the authentic Cantonese dining experience.

Tim Ho Wan at SM Seaside City Cebu approximately seats 100 persons, excluding those who would avail themselves of its function room for private bookings. Tim How Wan is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Seating at the main dining area is on a first-come, first-served basis. Good to know, there should be enough baked buns waiting for everyone.