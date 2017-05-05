To the beach, and beyond

TIME and again, Crimson Resort and Spa has proven that it goes beyond being a luxury beach resort and spa. At the recent launch of Beyond Meetings, different venues around the resort were transformed into elegant venues to show how versatile the resort can be for any occasion. Complete a conference room with professional touches like fruit-infused water, executive accessories and a coffee break menu that shows off Cebu’s fresh local produce. Set the romance at the villa garden, a grassy space overlooking the sea that can serve as a wedding ceremony venue or cozy dinners for two.

During the Beyond Meetings launch, we enjoyed signature cocktails by Azure Beach Club as we watched the sky change from a brilliant blue to soft pinks and purples and finally to pitch black dotted with sparkly stars. The beach front, which can accommodate up to 600 guests, was turned into a bohemian dream with throw pillows, colorful mats and fairy lights to inspire the imagination for a wedding or party. On regular nights when the international dinner buffet is set up on the beach, keep an eye out for the caveman’s pit, which goes beyond the typical barbecue as a giant outdoor grill where meat, vegetables, and seafood are roasted over an open flame.

As we had canapes, we were treated to a fabulous fireworks show, then later invited to The Hall, the resort’s indoor venue. Dinner was well beyond the usual, as attendants served dishes for all six courses on parade. Guests were entertained by multitalented Cebuana fashion designer and singer-songwriter Kate Torralba, who, in my humble opinion, sang many of her covers better than the originals. The Bordario brothers both sang and played multiple instruments, and DJ Gio Visitacion kept the party going well after dinner.

The meal ended on a high note as the “Chandelier” was served with delightful flair; lights in the room were turned off to see them aglow in the waiters’ parade before they were set on the tables. The crystallized chandeliers turned out to be sugar sculpted over a petit four of chocolates for dessert! How’s that for going beyond the expected?