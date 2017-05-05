Mercedes Benz 'flying doctor' to visit Manila, Cebu

A SPECIAL service clinic is set for May 8 to 12 as Mercedes Benz's "flying doctor," a trained repair expert, comes to Manila and Cebu to conduct a thorough inspection and give customers a solid understanding of the current integral condition of their vehicle.

Clients can set their one-on-one appointment with Mercedes Benz's flying doctor Ashley Giles, Daimler South East Asia technical market support specialist, for a free diagnosis of their Mercedes Benz AMG with their preferred dealership.

Giles will be in Cebu on May 8 to 9, Greenhills and Global City on May 10 to 11, and Alabang on May 12.

"It is part of our commitment to provide quality aftersales service to our customers through programs like this that showcase the continuous pursuit of excellence in our processes and our people," Rommel Santos, vice president for aftersales of the Auto Nation Group (ANG) Inc., said.

ANG is the general distributor of Mercedes Benz vehicles in the Philippines. It is responsible for strengthening the brand in the market, growing the dealership network, and delivering the highest level of customer satisfaction.

Ashley Giles is a Daimler Certified Trainer with expertise in diagnosis, problem solving and analysis across the entire vehicle line and associated systems both electrical and mechanic.

The special service clinic is a program in line with the 50th anniversary celebration of Mercedes Benz.