Shaking things up

WAITING for exciting news to shake up the day? Last May 2, McDonald’s Shake Shake Fries came back as one’s ideal flavorful snack. It is the World Famous Fries made even more exciting with new flavors that one can have and enjoy his way.

But there’s more—McDonald’s introduces two new delicious Shake Shake Fries flavors: Creamy Truffle, and Cheddar and Sour Cream. Creamy Truffle is a rich and savory truffle flavor balanced with a hint of creamy cheese and chives that will keep one coming back for more. If one is looking for a tasty creamy cheddar flavor blended with a light sour cream twist, then Cheddar and Sour Cream is the way to go. The Shake Shake Fries is also available in the classic BBQ flavor that has just the right spice.

Get movin’ and shakin’ when trying out all three exciting Shake Shake Fries flavors that are available for a limited time only. Shake Shake Fries comes free for every medium or large meal with Fries and drink. One can also pair it with a McFloat or Creamy McFreeze for a fun snack time experience. PR