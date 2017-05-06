Clutter-free spaces

ONE’S home is one’s ultimate refuge. So, whether it is a single-detached dwelling or a condominium unit, who would not love to come to the comforting and relaxing ambiance of “home”?

No doubt that the family which one shares a residential space with contributes to that homey and welcoming atmosphere. But the planning of the entire architecture down to its last detail could also enhance the feeling of being pampered when one comes home after a busy day at work or school. Furniture, for instance, satisfies a myriad of needs for the homeowner, most especially those that deal with specific activities in the house. Nowadays, people choose furniture for its functionality and its timeless look to best match the dynamic lifestyle of its owners.

One of the functionalist design inspirations that are not too often mentioned among circles outside the world of architecture and interior design is that of Scandinavian style. In the 1930s, the countries of the northern Scandinavian region of Europe also played their part in molding what is known today as “International Style” or the modern movement in architecture. While most designers mention names like Van Der Rohe and Le Corbusier when talking about modern architecture, only a few will mention the likes of Arne Jacobsen and Alvar Aalto. The works of these architects have been proven timeless as today’s architecture still incorporates their rationalistic advocacies.

Simplicity and straightforwardness of furniture design results in ease and efficiency of doing the different activities in the house. These qualities give no-frills justice to the popular modernist dictum of “less is more” coined by the great architect Mies Van Der Rohe and are still evident when one takes a glance at the furniture line of Nest Nordic. Scandinavian-inspired furniture are showcased in the Living n’ Style showroom at the second level of Parkmall in Mandaue City.

Modularity of the design translates to flexibility in terms of arrangement. This eliminates the monotony of the space and allows it to see different layouts according to function and perhaps, the mood of the user. The sofas of Nest Nordic are not just comfy but also depict multi-faceted character in terms of use based on how they are configured.

Here, furniture intended for storage are not meant to be concealed. The simplicity and straight lines that characterize Scandinavian design are depicted with utmost clarity in their overall profile down to its minute edges. The delicate-looking cabinets and shelves eliminate the bulky impression of traditional storage “boxes.” This means the items stored like books, magazines and picture frames, depending on how they are placed in the shelves, can serve as accents to the interior space as well.

Nest Nordic furniture makes way for convenient personalization of space. From simple to fashion-forward designs with neutral to cheerful colors, one could incorporate pieces into spaces and rooms in the house that would also reflect one’s character. But the timeless vibe exuded by each furniture piece ensures these do not go out of style even with the changes of the owners’ taste. Just like one’s house or condominium unit, furniture is a significant investment that helps bring up a relaxing, clutter-free refuge for the busy homeowner.