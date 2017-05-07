Falls Alarm!

ONE should make sure that he spends his summer the best way possible! Get the gang or fam together and plan trips and itineraries for some adventures. If hitting the beach seems too mainstream—news flash, there are several waterfalls (nearby and far away) that one’s group of friends or family can go visit.

Most of these spots may take more than just the casual jeepney or taxi ride—but hitting these falls still beats spending a boring day at home wasting the day away. Here are some falls stories.

“There’s one in Brgy. BonBon, Busay, Cebu City,” said Shuntelle G. Canteveros. “People call it BonBon Falls but its name is Hinambaoan Falls—that’s what the locals called it.”

According to Shuntelle, a college student, Hinambaoan was also “quite deep”; however, “the falls wasn’t as majestic as that of Kawasan.”

“But it was high enough for a cliff dive! We were able to reach the falls by riding a motorcycle for 30 minutes, getting off at Brgy. BonBon and then trekked for two to three hours while crossing two rivers. The place is a bit further than Tops.”

Another spot gaining popularity among local and foreign tourists, Tumalog Falls is definitely a sight to visit. It is located in Barangay Luka, Oslob, Cebu and is considered as one of the natural wonders found in southern Cebu.

“Famous for its horseshoe waterfall, it was beyond beautiful and looked extra magnificent when a bunch of friends and I took it as a side trip from whale shark watching. The gossamer water falling down from the cliff created a majestic turquoise pool underneath which looked so grand and inviting. Witnessing this natural treasure right in my home province of Cebu is such a heartwarming experience,” shared another young adventurer at heart, Anj Catan.

Heading back to the city—more specifically up the mountains, one can enjoy the water paradise that is Mangasang Falls.

“Mangasang Falls is undeveloped and raw. You would have to experience a real trek and some little bouldering to reach the falls; not an easy trail, which made it awesome for adventure seekers and adrenaline junkies,” shared Jobelle Alcaraz.

Located in Brgy. Tagbao in the Cebu highlands, Mangasang Falls is a beautiful secret getaway. To get there, one would need a local guide which the Tagbao barangay officials would provide after a quick signup at their hall (no fees needed). River trekking is a need, and it’s quite a hike going to the falls and would need advanced trekking skills since there’s a lot of wading, leaping, tunneling and sometimes swimming. The falls have several small drops aside from the main falls, which is about 22-feet high, and has a very deep pool, perfect for diving.

“The people in that barangay are very helpful and friendly, which made it more awesome,” added Jobelle.

There’s about a month to go before school starts for most students. Families and friends can gladly take note of these spots (or research for even more), plan their own escapades and hit Cebu’s waterfalls that are to dive for.