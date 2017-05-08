Espina: ‘Cebu, Where the Heart Sings’ | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Espina: ‘Cebu, Where the Heart Sings’

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Espina: ‘Cebu, Where the Heart Sings’

Monday, May 08, 2017
By
Mila C. Espina
In my diary
Show. Kadaugan sa Mactan: A historic episode in Philippine history, commemorating the battle between the Spaniards and the men of Chieftain Lapu-Lapu. It was ably directed by Junjet Primor.

Show. Kadaugan sa Mactan: A historic episode in Philippine history, commemorating the battle between the Spaniards and the men of Chieftain Lapu-Lapu. It was ably directed by Junjet Primor.

Star. Cebu’s pride Anna Fegi shared the spotlight with other Metropolitan singers like Aicelle Santos at the Asean Summit dinner. Anna is an alumna of the University of San Jose-Recoletos’ Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble-Amparito L. Lhuillier Educational Foundation.
Beauty. Ms. Universe Philippines 2016, Maxine Medina at the Asean Summit dinner in this photo shared by Adam Brown.
Top. Korean Air awardees (far left): Marget Villarica, Aida Uy, Baby Dy, Alan Carvajal with Nelia Neri, Ann Momomongan and general manager Kongwoo Park.
Celebrations. Graduation Day for Noel Seno with his parents and relatives. Noel is an officer of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble (Drac) Alumni Foundation.
University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble (Drac) Alumni Foundation president Melchor Castellano, Mitch Gutierrez and Azenith Lianza at the Speechcom Musicale 2017, featuring excerpts from South Pacific. More photos of the big events at Ayala Center Cebu and Robinsons Galleria Cebu will be captured in my article on May 16.

DESPITE travel advisories and threats of insurgencies, Cebu continues to vibrate with local and global events, as we chant “Cebu, Where the Heart Sings” to enhance our friendliness and warmth of goodwill. Yes, tourists will always choose our beach, food, heritage and countryside landmarks. Our city has shopping malls, high-tech structures, night life with wholesome entertainment. Our performers have attained global recognition. Our culture is so diverse and will always enrich travel experiences. Summer glitters with all of them.

SP Communication Kit. The following are commonly mispronounced words. Pronounce them with accent on the first syllable: ceremony, memorable, orator, interesting, margarine, personally, character, miserable, mystical, eucharist, mesmerize, accuracy, applicable, honorable, comfortable, admirable, tolerable, among others.

Stammering? Reading skills could be smooth and clear with proper breathing, full use of the speech mechanism to articulate sounds; reading for comprehension by internalizing the meaning of each word, phrase or sentence to accentuate expression and facilitate reading, or talking without the common, “ah… hmm…”, uttered in between the sentences.

Practice makes perfect communication!

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 09, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments