Espina: ‘Cebu, Where the Heart Sings’

DESPITE travel advisories and threats of insurgencies, Cebu continues to vibrate with local and global events, as we chant “Cebu, Where the Heart Sings” to enhance our friendliness and warmth of goodwill. Yes, tourists will always choose our beach, food, heritage and countryside landmarks. Our city has shopping malls, high-tech structures, night life with wholesome entertainment. Our performers have attained global recognition. Our culture is so diverse and will always enrich travel experiences. Summer glitters with all of them.

SP Communication Kit. The following are commonly mispronounced words. Pronounce them with accent on the first syllable: ceremony, memorable, orator, interesting, margarine, personally, character, miserable, mystical, eucharist, mesmerize, accuracy, applicable, honorable, comfortable, admirable, tolerable, among others.

Stammering? Reading skills could be smooth and clear with proper breathing, full use of the speech mechanism to articulate sounds; reading for comprehension by internalizing the meaning of each word, phrase or sentence to accentuate expression and facilitate reading, or talking without the common, “ah… hmm…”, uttered in between the sentences.

Practice makes perfect communication!