News and notes

Goodbye, Handuraw Pizza Gorordo

Stories have been swirling about for quite some time now but it wasn’t only until last week when Handuraw Pizza general manager Eric Smith shared some news in a Facebook post, confirming the inevitable.

Home of great-tasting pizza and a strong supporter of the local arts and culture, Handuraw Pizza says goodbye to its iconic Gorordo branch. Last day of operations will be on June 15.

“While we are saddened to leave our home for the last 12 years, we fully understand and respect the wishes of the owners who shall be developing the area. We are most grateful for their patience and generosity,” said Smith.

“As a family we take comfort in the thought that we are moving forward to new and exciting cafe and resto concepts with the same philosophy of helping to create and promote a vibrant Cebu. Handuraw Pizza will continue to serve you in Mango Square, White Gold Club, JY Square, Canduman, and soon in North Park,” he added.

So while Gorordo Ave. is short one cool establishment, Handuraw continues to thrive in several spots around town. It’s definitely great to hear that.

Hello, summer jams in Ayala

Becoming, if not, already a summer tradition, record label 22 Tango Records is back with its trademark summer-friendly string of shows at Ayala Center Cebu. The shows, aptly dubbed Songs of Summer, are done every Wednesday night for the months of April and May. Label 22 Tango sets up the stage and features four to five artists for Cebuano mall-goers to discover and listen to. Drop by 22 Tango Records’ Facebook page to check out the list of performers.

Final notes

It’s summer time and one of the best times to go out there and learn a new hobby. Well, music lessons are also out there. Find a school that suits your needs and go for a 10-12 session package. Go out there and learn an instrument!