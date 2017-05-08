Psychedelicacy

THE wild side to an artist’s calm demeanor is his artworks. Artworks, which illustrate not just what stories he wishes to relay but his very own individuality. The paintings are an introduction to his whole self: His ideals, his wishes and his very own perception of the world, illustrated one frame at a time. With such information, unspoken yet secretly and subtly relayed, the artist is able to share this to whoever is able to connect to a different kind of reality; a reality the artist wishes to paint.

Lean Luis Reboja, one of Cebu’s well known contemporary artists, shows Cebu his eccentric artworks in an exhibition entitled Stubborn Effigy displayed in Qube Gallery. The exhibit is said to tell tales of the artist’s everyday struggles in life just like every other person yet with a greater dash of creativity. With his trippy looking characters, Lean reflects each type of personality with traits and attitudes represented as beasts and monsters.

The exhibit can also be seen as stripping society of its shell and of the things to which it conforms. The exhibit sheds light on society’s true self using metaphoric figures to represent characters, as the artist perceives them to be.

Stubborn Effigy speaks of how a 26-year-old contemporary artist is able to continually elude and evade the frustrations and difficulties of becoming an artist; most comfortable when going out of his boundaries. The exhibit shows Lean pushing society to its limits, subjecting the idea of beauty to varying questions and expanding its meaning into something more than what it seems to be and into something more stubborn.