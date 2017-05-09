Kravings satisfied

WHEN it comes to cafes, what do people prize the most? The comfy chairs for conversing? The free and speedy wi-fi for working? Its Instagram potential? The quality of dishes served?

While many try to aim for at least one of the above, there are those that go all out to give everything a customer could want and more. Checking off all the boxes on the great café list is Krave café, the newest all-day breakfast spot along Salinas Drive, Lahug, Cebu City.

Drawing in crowds with its laidback vibes in an industrial chic setting, the container van-inspired space is simple yet Instagrammable.

“I wanted it simple and not intimidating so we could cater to diners from most ages. The industrial feel complements our concept of making everything in-store and for its practicality and flexibility as well. We can easily change the mood according to the season by changing the accents, just like how we also plan to change up our menu every once in a while,” says Kimberly Pato, the owner and chief baker.

Kim grew up helping out her mom and relatives baking for special occasions. From getting kiddie cookbooks as gifts and unearthing her grandmother’s recipe book collection, to joining cooking classes and baking and experimenting on her own, Kim has mastered the art of making tried-and-tested recipes into her own. She and her group set up The Cupcakery for their final practicum in college and theirs was one of the best performing groups in their batch so that she promised herself and the mentors that she’d pursue it. Here she is now with her passion project, years after graduation and after she quit her corporate job.

Since it opened in March, Krave Café’s homemade pancakes particularly the S’mores and Cinnamon Roll variants, and the Krave Champorado paired with its special fresh danggit have been selling faster than the rest. The fluffy flapjacks are made from scratch and come in two other variants, the Red Velvet and Chocolate Chip. The Krave Champorado is thicker and creamier than usual, made with real tableya, and pairs nicely with fresh danggit coated with Krave’s own breading for that added crisp. Other promising palate pleasers on the menu include the Saucy Beef Tapa, Lazy Spam Musubi, Maple Sausage, and Honey-Roasted Bacon. Cupcakes, cookies and desserts, all baked in-store, are also available.

Krave has coffee beverages ranging from brewed to frappes. For non-coffee drinkers, it offers a premium tea selection, Krave Special Chocolate and summer fruit smoothies.

Krave Café can comfortably seat up to 27, and is working on its al fresco to expand its capacity to a total of 40. Swing by with friends to sate those breakfast or sweet cravings. Krave is here to give diners an experience that’s pleasant and worth coming back for.





Open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.