A Mother’s Day treat

WITH Mother’s Day being just around the corner, what better way to surprise the most wonderful woman in one’s life than by treating her to a celebratory buffet?

On May 13 and 14, enjoy a delightful brunch or dinner at The Sails restaurant of Mövenpick Hotel Mactan Island Cebu. Indulge in a wide selection of delectable meat, seafood and Cebu Lechon Belly featured across different stations, along with a variety of sushi, salad, dimsum and desserts. Dinner spread includes premium specialties from Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, Korea, Japan and China. Buffet is inclusive of free-flowing soda, tropical chilled juices and beer.

Families who wish to make the most of their visit to the beach can also take the special Day-Use offer, inclusive of lunch buffet at The Sails restaurant. Package benefits include complimentary use of the swimming pool, beach, game room, gym, one scoop of Mövenpick ice cream and discounts on spa treatments and water sports activities. On May 14, mothers who dine with at least one full paying guest (who must be an immediate family member), receive 50 percent off on any food and beverage order during dinner time at Ibiza Beach Club Cebu. PR