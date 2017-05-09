MOM and Me” was Cebu City Marriott Hotel’s pre-Mother’s Day event cooked up by the hotel’s innovative team led by general manager Patrick Carroll. It was an afternoon tea party at the Sampaguita 1 Hall, a one-of-a-kind affair which had all the guests gushing at the beautiful setup of flowers and candelabras, pretty teacups and fine China, afternoon tea goodies and all! Each guest was presented with a colorful headpiece (like what English ladies use) to complete the British feel. Highlight was a talk by Manila-based image and etiquette authority Pauli Antoine who talked about tea history and etiquette, and taught the art of visual pose to the attendees.

●●●

Cebu’s first Mountain Town was launched by AboitizLand during a dinner affair at the windswept grand balcony of Marco Polo Plaza Cebu. Named Foressa, the development is a “masterplanned nature community set in the tranquil mountains of Balamban, Cebu.” The 300-hectare residential community is the first of its kind in Cebu and just a 90-minute drive away from the city through the Transcentral Highway. It is marketed as a second home, away from it all—from dust, traffic, pollution etc. It is a nature community, a mountain resort with hiking and biking trails, lots of trees and foliage (over 800 species) and airy open spaces.

Playing host at the party were AboitizLand chief executive officer Andoni Aboitiz and his team. The evening’s entertainment was a heart-stopping acrobatic performance.

●●●

Rustan’s in-house designers Criselda Lontok, Jojie Lloren and Pia Hebron came to town for styling sessions at Rustan’s in Ayala. Criselda is known for her own brand which is a big favorite among the fashionable mature crowd. Jojie is the trendy hand behind Jill while Pia is the creative mind of Lady Rustan.

Another recent happening organized by Rustan’s was the children’s summer fashion show dubbed Summer Island Adventures held at The Gallery in Ayala Center. The cutie models didn’t lack an audience with mommies, daddies, lolos, lolas and yes, yayas all over the place. Very much around was Rustan’s Cebu store manager Pepet Macachor and RCC marketing communications manager Dina Tantoco.

●●●

The Abaca Group of Jason Hyatt continues to expand and now counts 12 restaurants under different brands. The latest addition is Phat Pho at The Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu. This is the third Vietnamese kitchen in the chain and the biggest with more than 200 square meters of sit-down set-ups for bigger groups. What’s more, it offers an extensive menu of varied Vietnamese flavors under the watchful eye of Chef Leslie Escala.