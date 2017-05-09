THIS Mother’s Day, Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino pays tribute to all hardworking moms with a sumptuous buffet prepared on May 13 and 14 with lots of special treats.

Spa gift certificates and discounts will be given to all moms dining at Café Uno for the month of May. Mothers can enjoy a lavish international buffet spread with tempting desserts on those dates.

Aside from that, show off your twinning outfits with Mom on the hotel’s Twinning with Mom photo contest. To join, simply like and share Waterfront Mactan’s Facebook page. Then one should post a photo of herself and her mom in twinning attire. Caption it with a Mother’s Day message with the hashtag #WaterfrontMactan #TwinningwithMom. The one with the most likes wins.

The hotel will pick three lucky winners. First prize gets an overnight stay with complimentary breakfast buffet good for two; second prize is a lunch or dinner buffet gift certificate good for two at Café Uno, and the third prize is a spa gift certificate at Jimbaran Spa good for two. The lucky winners will be announced on May 12. PR