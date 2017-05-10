Gifts to make mom smile this Mother’s Day

MOTHERS deserve the best so give them the day to be the queens they truly are. Here are some gift ideas from Ayala Center Cebu that will put a smile on her face.

The gift of art. From May 8-14, head over to the exhibit area near TGIF and participate in the Mom Murals freedom wall, where you can write down what makes mom special by filling out the phrase, Define Mom: “She is ________.” Bring your mom along and pose for those Instagram-worthy shots in front of a picturesque rustic floral arc. Go the extra mile and craft something special with a card-making and acrylic painting workshop with Globalart on Mother’s Day, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. also at the exhibit area.

The gift of education. The TitaDocMom Breastfeeding Center will be having a series of small and intimate mom-to-mom talks on helping other moms with their breastfeeding journeys, how to increase breast milk supply, and breastfeeding while working. Led by pediatrician and lactation expert Dr. Marini T. Esguerra, these talks are open to all moms and will be on May 24 and 28, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Family Lounge located at Level 3 near Dunlopillo.

The gift of pampering. The first 100 shoppers may claim pampering vouchers at the concierge near Vero Moda. They can choose to get a free makeover courtesy of The Body Shop, Laura Mercier, Nars, Stila, Jane Iredale and Chanel; or a free facial care of Clarins, La Prairie, Dermalogica and Murad.

The gift of gifts. Keep it simple with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and her favorite cake from Holland Tulips and Red Ribbon, respectively, both of which will be having a pop-up store at the Rotunda 2. For something even more special, get a chance to win her a pair of gold South Sea Pearls stud earrings from Jewelmer Joaillerie. Present a minimum P1,000 worth of accumulated receipts from any Ayala Center Cebu outlet dated May 1 to 31 to get a raffle coupon.

The gift of you. Get the chance to take her out on a food trip by posting a photo of you and your mom on Instagram. Caption your entries with the reason your mom is special, tag @ayalacentercebu and use the hashtag #DateWithMom. There are a lot of exciting food gift certificates up for grabs that she will surely appreciate. PR