Of twilight art and charity queens

VERY visible during the Twilight exhibit of abstract expressionist Norberto Carating, of Manila, were Cebu’s Qube Gallery bigwigs: Hiraya Gallery’s (Manila) VIP Didi Dee, and our very own Laurent Boisdron, general manager of Radisson Blu Cebu.

Venue was the cozy Dilmah T-Bar at the Radisson Blu Hotel lobby lounge where the artist himself graced the occasion. Carating, a multi-awarded painter from the UP College of Fine Arts, studied under the country’s foremost abstract expressionist Jose Joya in the ‘60s.

Since then, the 69-year-old artist, known for his masterpieces, heavy with native sensibility that featured local color and folk beliefs, has shown his works at the Cultural Center of the Philippines, and abroad in Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain, Germany, Cuba and the Untied States.

•••

Happy 15th Founding Anniversary to the dedicated ladies and gentlemen of the Catholic Volunteers for Charity Movement (CVCM), who are still very much hale and hearty, after 15 years of commitment and good works!

Very closely affiliated with the Guadalupe Parish in Cebu, the affair was held at the Parish Hall one Sunday morning, with the CVCM foundress Madam Socorro “Coring” Valencia lording it over the ceremonies assisted by CVCM president Joe Recio. CVCM spiritual director, Rev. Fr. Manuel Tan, also added his presence to the event.

After the fulfilling lunch, came the much-awaited portion of the morning, the crowning of the well-deserving charity queen, Ms. Geronima Gumapac, garbed in a terno, Hail All!

Here’s kudos to the CVCM officers for a job well done!

President: Joe Recio; Vice president: Nito Flores; Secretary: Gertrudes Rodriguez; Treasurer: Dr. Nancy Bayani; Auditor: Ester Acero; Monitor: Tessa Lumasag; Custodian: Cheryl Quilaton; Social coordinator: Vic Quilaton and Public relations officer: Mamerto Macabinta.