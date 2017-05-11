Bonding over beauty

HAPPY Mother’s Day weekend to my mom and to all the moms out there! Instead of telling you what to buy for your mom, here are some suggestions for beauty rituals you can do together. Remember that the gift of time is the most important thing!

■ Make face masks. There are plenty of concoctions you can whip up using ingredients easily found at home. There’s no need for fancy or expensive fruits. You can already do a lot with brown sugar, egg whites, local honey and other items in your refrigerator or kitchen cabinet.

■ Treat Mom to a foot rub. Let her relax in her bedroom or in another comfortable spot at home, then treat her tired feet to a massage and scrub. Soak feet first in warm water then use any foot or body scrub. You can opt to use a pumice stone to soften soles or any rougher areas. Then just use baby oil or body cream to massage.

■ Go on a salon date for two. Goodness knows that salon procedures can take half a day if you’re getting hair and nail treatments. Why not make a date of it so you can catch up on girl talk, while having your hair shampooed or nails painted?

■ Take her on a spa-cation. If your mom is always so practical that she doesn’t spend on pampering herself, now’s the best time to treat her to a mother-daughter spa session.

■ To practice your makeup artist skills, give Mom a makeover before you go out to Mother’s Day lunch or dinner. Make sure to take a we-fie!