Kiddies in style

WELCOME summer with fashion and flair. In line with the brightest season, Rustan’s embraced summer with its annual children’s fashion show.

Over the years, Rustan’s has been home to various fashion brands which generations of families have grown up with, come to love and rely on for its fashion must-haves.

The Gallery of Ayala Center Cebu was completely transformed into a tropical playground for the fashion show last April 8 with lanterns lighting up the runway, lush trimmings with catchy beats playing in the scene. Dubbed “Summer Island Adventures,” the show featured kiddie models decked in adorable and vibrant ensembles.

The audience including families looked with glee as children and moms took center stage looking summer-ready from head to toe. Wearing outfits from brands like Neck & Neck, Kiddos, Rustanette, Rustan Jr., Baby Club, Little Me and Sunuva, children walked the runway in colorful and fashionable prints ranging from summer escapades to playful days.

Apart from the fashion show, marketing communications manager Dina Arroyo-Tantoco flew in for the special occasion to personally welcome guests and award lucky raffle winners with gifts from Monster High and Auldey.

Summer is the season to be carefree especially for the kids. Days spent at school are replaced with days spent travelling with the family, taking up a new hobby, playing with friends and going on an adventure. And what better way to have fun under the sun than go on an adventure in style.