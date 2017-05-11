‘Tis the season to celebrate mom

RUSTAN’S celebrates each mother’s individuality with a wonderful selection that reflects unique style and impeccable taste.

For homemakers, handy picks like the Bugatti Vento Blender and KitchenAid Torrent Blender can create soups and smoothies in a breeze, or check out the Nemox Gelatissimo and Cuisinart 1.5 Qts Ice Cream Maker that makes desserts easy. Gift the queen artisanal accents such as Lalique crystal vases and Swarovski crystal figures. Any mom will also love dinnerware from Bernardaud, Casa Alegre, Kahla and Royal Albert. Executives will appreciate gift items that reflect her drive and passion for work. Classic timepieces from Bedat & Co. and Piaget, and pens from Montblanc and Visconti are perfect for the career mom. Let her express style with designer heels from Christian Louboutin and Sergio Rossi.

For jewelry lovers, she will adore world-class brands Tiffany & Co., Tamara Comolli, Marco Bicego and Roberto Coin. Find a fitting formal dress from Tadashi. Fendi, Coccinelle and Loewe pieces are perfect additions too. For explorers, bright pieces from Natori will let her travel in style. Maillots from Maaji and Seafolly, as well as comfy Ancient Greek Sandals, make sure that she is definitely stylish on her next getaway. Another great idea is to gift mom with a functional bag from Longchamp, Dooney & Bourke or Trina Turk.

Every woman is unique. Celebrate the month of moms and visit Rustan’s for elegant selections this Mother’s Day. PR