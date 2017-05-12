Dinner on a clean slate

WHAT does one get when two lovers of the culinary arts come together to fulfill their dreams? He gets a tasty treat for his tastebuds, and that’s exactly what Slate District has in store for would-be patrons.

Inspired by their travels abroad, owners Shane and Jacqui Lua have assembled a tasteful menu of favorites that range from Eastern beef teriyaki to Western-style barbecues and steaks, making sure there’s always something for just about anyone to enjoy.

Atop the restaurant’s signature slates, each one of the couple’s original recipe dishes is served fresh and hot. The chef’s specialties include the Jack Slate Chicken, the Grilled Pork Berlizo, the Slate District Pizza, the Pork Sisig Berks, the Slate Ribs Platter and the Slate Chops Platter—each one its own mouthwatering adventure.

Slate District is located at the ground floor of Parkmall, along Ouano Ave., Mandaue City, Cebu. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Don’t miss the chance; grab a slate while it’s hot! Erika Blanche Gocuan