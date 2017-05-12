Hello, Halo
CEBU is known for its great-tasting food. There is something about Cebuano food that satiates any cravings and makes everyone feel at home. From the fancy restaurants to the affordable eatery and the street food, Cebu is a place brimming with interesting and mouthwatering dishes.
Halo Restaurant offers the best of Cebuano food with a variety of international favorites and delicious array of gastronomic Cebuano breakfast, lunch and dinner buffet that is prepared by its resident chef, Chef Jeffrey Rivera, partnered with some of Cebu’s best that would surely flatter one’s taste buds.
The restaurant features homecooked-style food in a hotel setting with a chic and contemporary design and an open kitchen that allows an interactive and fun dining experience with 50 seating capacity, perfect for cozy meals, casual coffee and interesting cocktail drinks.
Every day, the restaurant highlights different kinds of buffet such as Cripsy Pata Buffet with Alejandro’s, Lechon Buffet with Rico’s, Dumanjug’s Bisayang Manok Buffet and Roast Beef and Pasta Buffet with unlimited delectable Cebuano food choices.
To make the dining experience more memorable and fun, acoustic bands perform live, singing everyone’s all-time favorite songs. Diners are also free to request songs they want to hear or sing along to with the band.
At Halo Restaurant, one can experience being a true blooded Cebuano. Halo Restaurant is located on the second floor of St. Mark Hotel tucked in Queens Road, Redemptorist Plaza, Camputhaw. Marymil M. Cabrera
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 13, 2017.
