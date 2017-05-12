New summer drinks

HOMEGROWN fresh fruit juice and shake brand Thirsty is taking favorites to a whole new level with its new drinks for summer.

One’s favorite pasalubongs are now closer to him with a new twist. Thirsty introduces new flavors for its Summer Coolers: Mango Otap, Buko Rosquillos and Pineapple Tamarind.

The flavors are made from authentic Cebuano delicacies to fill everyone’s thirst. It surely brings a Cebuano kind of summer! Bringing a flavor of home to patrons, these peculiar summer drinks were made to blend ice cold, something new that everyone should try.

Mango Otap is a fresh take on the tourist-favorite, ripe mango shake, and the Cebuano signature crunchy otap. It’s sweet with just the right crunch, which is perfect for boring afternoons. The summer favorite, Buko Shake, which now comes with crispy rosquillo bits, will take you to the beach-side. This is one’s weapon for those warm summer days: the tangy pineapple shake mixed with the sharp sour taste of tamarind for days when one needs some punch and excitement. All these new drinks best describe the different flavors of summer.

With more than a hundred outlets nationwide, Thirsty never forgets to celebrate being a local and one should too. The new flavors are a definite must-try. PR