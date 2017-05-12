Sugbo flavor that’s ‘more than lechon’ at SM City Cebu
IN support of the Department of Tourism’s nationwide effort to promote the Philippines as a center for food and gastronomy in Asia, SM City Cebu held Flavors of the Philippines: Sugbo last April 7 at The Northwing Atrium of the mall. It was a mouth-watering fare of Cebuano favorites reimagined by chef extraordinaire Raki Urbina of the Laguna Group of Restaurants in partnership with event stylist and lifestyle maven Teresin Mendezona.
With the iconic puso as the main decor, Flavors of the Philippines: Sugbo translated so much of Cebu into a night of culinary excellence. Chef Raki Urbina prepared a feast that showcased Sugbo flavors and proved true the theme of the evening: Cebu - More Than Just Lechon.
A few crowd favorites from the innovative menu included Larsian Bistek which is US Sirloin Sukiyaki cut beef in small skewers, Manok ni San Miguel served with Pickled Nangka Hilaw which is San Miguel Beer marinated Chicken Roast, Biko Pops and Paella Puso.
The night was made more savory with sounds from singer-songwriter Lourdes Maglinte of homegrown record label, 22 Tango Records. Flavors of the Philippines: Sugbo was a gastronomy festival which is part of the many food fests happening simultaneously in Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 13, 2017.
