Ode to moms

IN line with Mother’s Day, ABS-CBN’s MagTV Na presented “Oh! Mama,” a Mother’s Day photo exhibit unveiled last May 10 which will run until today. It’s situated on the third floor of Ayala Center Cebu.

The photos exhibited were taken by notable photographer Herry Ahn and showcased moms Sunshine Lim, mother of three, school directress; Frauline Realista, mother of one, taekwondo champion; Aida Patana, mother of five, eventologist; Reena Malinao-Tan, mother of one, MagTV Na host/TV personality; Jessica Chua, mother of two, pastry chef; AJ Tabino, mother of two, Calligrafiti Ambassadress; Carla Yeung-Mckowen (with mother, Mariquita Yeung), founders Operation Smile Cebu; Tatah dela Calzada, mother of one, fashion designer; Christina Garcia-Frasco, mother of three, public servant; Dr. Steph Sitoy, mother of three, pediatrics; Ailien Guardo, mother of three, triathlete; and Monica Orellano, mother of two, dance master.

Apart from being a part or having been featured on the show, the exhibit presented a mix of moms from different fields with inspiring stories and passions. This exhibit was MagTV Na’s way of paying tribute to these moms. More than that, audiences can be inspired by each of their stories as well as be involved in the exhibit since a blank canvas in a frame was put up where they can put photos of their moms.