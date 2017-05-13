Michelle: A lady who we shall call Barbra wrote that her boyfriend comes from a rich Chinese family and they’re thinking about getting married. She said that she has a good relationship with his family but his parents like for them to have a prenup. Barbra doesn’t seem to like the idea of having one and she feels like it’s an insult. If she will really think about it, a prenup would actually entail openness and honesty about money and other matters. Full disclosure of one’s assets and liabilities (debts) could help resolve a host of issues.

DJ: It’s not surprising for Barbra to initially feel that way. Starting marriage talking about what happens in case of death or divorce can imply a lack of trust. But on the flipside, marriage is more complex these days than they were before—kids with previous union, risky business habits, loans and more. Entering into a contract can be useful to protect each other’s interest and from each other’s accountabilities.

M: Whether Barbra likes it or not, her boyfriend’s family has money. And it will be good to remember that not all of it belongs to her boyfriend. Nothing can break the romance like having the prenup conversation and for soon-to-be newlyweds, talking about money let alone pre-nups is awkward, taboo even. But think of signing a prenuptial agreement as like buying fire insurance: You hate to think your house could burn down, but if it did, you’d be spared a lot of time, money and aggravation.

DJ: They will have a clearer picture on what to do with each other’s assets and liabilities, understand what are the potential gaps and concerns, taking business matters off ahead of time so they can focus on other priorities that further strengthen their love for each other.

M: So Barbra doesn’t feel insulted about being asked to sign a prenup, I suggest she ask the wise counsel of her parents, a trusted elder or even a new bar passer on the purpose of a prenup. Contrary to popular thinking, prenuptial agreements are not only for celebrities or the rich and famous. It helps divide properties in case of an annulment; absolves you of your spouse’s debts; keeps a family business intact and ensures that the family home stays within the family. Although it’s not suitable for everyone, if you have something worth protecting then you should consider it. Remember, if we plan for all sorts of things in life that are pretty unpleasant like making a will, getting life insurance or buying a mortuary plan, why not think about a prenup? It’s better to do it when you are amicable than when you are tearing at each other’s throats.

DJ: It’s easier said than done but I suggest that she take a step back and attempt to look at it as a legal contract that’s separate from romance in their relationship. Focus on the overall benefits. No doubt that if having one won’t break them, it will even make their marriage stronger.