Tea with mommies

MOTHER’S Day comes once a year and Cebu City Marriott Hotel had something heartwarming in store for moms from the corporate world and those from the media with kids in tow, as they were invited to An Afternoon Tea Story, a pre-mother’s day event last May 5.

There at the Sampaguita ballroom, guests dressed in their Sunday’s best were greeted with an afternoon tea party festooned with floral arrangements bearing pastel hues, candelabras, and three-tiered trays filled with sweet and savory food selections; overall an afternoon tea fit for royalty.

Guests were also treated to an afternoon of learning as special guest, image and etiquette trainer Pauli Antoine taught the art of table and social graces.

Pauli Antoine is the president of Etiquette de Manille and Red Archon, a regular columnist of F&B World Magazine, and a contributor of Food Magazine, Asian Dragon and Smart Parenting among other accomplishments.

Some of the topics included the proper way to shake hands, proper way to sit down, discovering one’s five different smiles, achieveing that picture-perfect pose and most of all table etiquette. Apart from that, she imparted the best way of brewing tea, how to enjoy one’s tea by pairing it with different choices of things sweet and savory and how to pour with grace.

To make things even more touching, young Gabriel Alfonso Balantucas serenaded guests with a violin performance while the kids went out of the ballroom and came back handing out pink roses to their mothers paired with a “Happy Mother’s Day” greeting.