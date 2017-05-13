Thoughts: Children playing over the summer

GOOD day. I had the pleasant surprise of being invited by a good colleague and one of the best basketball coaches in Cebu, Coach Armand Colina. He had me speak to his basketball campers ranging from as young as six to 18 years old on the importance of strength training for basketball. These types of engagements encourage and inspire me as I enjoy having the time to influence children to train not only hard, but also smart. These are the thoughts I’ve gathered from that engagement:

■ We Filipinos love basketball so much. Kids love basketball, and the dads really want their kids to be “ballers.” That is better than having kids sit in front of a computer all day.

■ I still discourage early specialization; when you think you want your child to be a (insert any sport) player, and you have them specializing at an early age. Why? Children will lose the opportunity to develop other fundamental skills and do not develop other musculature.

■ Well-rounded athletes are still better athletes. Soccer teaches basketball players to read the game, track and field teaches them to accelerate, chess teaches cognitive aspects of sports etc. There’s always a take-away from each sport that can help your overall goal.

■ For children below 13, I still suggest being immersed in at least three different sports.

■ On a personal note, I think parents are not good coaches to their children most of the time. I’ve seen a few successful ones, but I do not suggest or recommend it.

■ It’s good for children to learn how to win humbly and how to lose with grace. You’re always going to lose somewhere in your life, and kids must already learn the ability to bounce back from losses, and to keep a level-head through the process.

■ I think kids must learn how to celebrate their “wins” but with the notion that winning isn’t because of how innately good they are but because of the work they and their coaches put in.

■ Likewise, parents must not use their children’s sports performance as any sort of measuring stick of parenting ability. Nor should they see their value as parents related to the child’s sports performance.

■ Children likewise should realize that their self-worth is not tied to winning or losing. It’s a game; get over it. There are a lot more important things in life too.

■ Strength training has its value in a youth sport. The current recommendations are to get as strong as possible with good form under qualified supervision.

■ Not a lot of people know what good form is, or are actually qualified.

■ Canada, I think, has one of the best sports development programs in the world. This is probably my bias having met one of the proponents of their program.