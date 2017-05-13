We need blood donors

LATELY, I’ve been remiss in telling God “I love You, I adore You, and I worship You.” My fault really. My prayer life is not what it used to be. I hope I can get back to serious spirituality. We have just to trust in a higher power that will take care of us, to understand the things we can do and cannot do anymore.

There will come a time when all the necessities of life will be fulfilled, when everything is there for the taking. In the meantime, we can only pray that our ever-generous God will overlook our complaints and smile with understanding, knowing exactly how we struggle in our daily lives, myself included.

I have a treatable medical condition which I choose not to disclose, but which recently landed me in the hospital, during which all five daughters came running, some from as far as the United States, to attend to my needs. I am thankful for the love they lavish on me.

One of the things which struck me during my confinement was the lack of supply at the blood bank. I had needed a blood transfusion because of a low hemoglobin count. Two of my daughters, who share my blood type B positive, were rejected as donors. My daughter Tessa called on a friend who came through and sent a few gentlemen who were screened. Thankfully, one of two passed the screening test and was able to donate blood. Praise God for this friend and the men who responded!

But what about others who need blood in an emergency situation? We earlier tried calling the regional centers of the Philippine Red Cross and the Department of Health, but came up empty.

Donating blood in Cebu is as important as life itself. One day, our young should see how important it is to have a sufficient amount on hand for those in need. When my granddaughter Sinika had dengue, her parents already contacted would-be donors in case she needed a blood transfusion. Just like me, they had tried contacting blood banks to no avail.

It is heartbreaking to see the desperation in the eyes of those waiting for a blood donor to come through. There is not enough supply in the few blood banks that we have to meet demand, particularly those with the rare AB blood type. So where do they go? They rely on individuals who sell their blood as a way of making income, but these donors sometimes do not pass the screening test. What then?

I take off my hat to blood donors all over the world. I salute these men and women who respond to calls for blood donation by the Red Cross, Department of Health and some private institutions. There are many things I do not understand about the donation process but I am glad that there are blood banks. I just hope that more can be done to ensure that they have enough supply.