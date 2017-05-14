The greatest love

FILIPINO families had to wait in line to be seated at a table as restaurants were packed to their full capacity. Celebrating Mother’s Day is traditional, a thanksgiving tribute for a mother’s year-round effort. Sons and daughters treat mothers to fine dining in a classy restaurant if not in a fast food chain depending on the budget for the occasion.

This is the time to remember when your mother carried you in her arms to soothe your feverish aching little body. One hand rocking the cradle while the other hand fanning to keep away flies and mosquitoes that may cause you discomfort. Remember also the softness of her touch when she wiped your tears or kissed your wounded knee.

Mommy had to leave her household chore to rush to school because you were in trouble. In some instances, “nanay” goes another kilometer to buy your favorite kakanin so that when you come home from school you can have something to munch on. There were also instances when mommy had to forego her plans of buying a new dress. She had to buy that new gadget you wanted.

Mothers champion in multi-tasking. While waiting for the kids to come out from the shower, she has breakfast all ready, made the baon, checked the school bags making sure that the assignments are in, and the children’s uniform and shoes are ready as well.

Working mothers face other challenges and that includes juggling the hours and making several calls to make sure you are safe at home. Working overtime and on week-ends usually gives mothers a heartache as this takes her away from the much needed bonding with the family.

Mothers of impoverished families have to struggle with difficult times when they cannot provide food for the children. What could be more disheartening than that? She has to put on a shameless face so she can ask the sari-sari store owner “kung pwede utang muna ang” instant noodles.

Consider the stress level of mothers dealing with children with an attitude. This is where a mother’s unconditional love gets tested. We are not even talking about single parenthood. When a mother has to carry the burden of dual roles, she prays to all the saints in heaven to be able to cope with and surpass all difficulties. Can you ever fathom how deep a mother’s love is?

You can call her by any name but do not give your mother a treat so that you can feel good about yourself. Give her a treat so she can feel great for she has the greatest love of all.