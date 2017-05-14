Tim Ho Wan launch

RENOWED for its exceptionally delectable dishes (baked buns with BBQ pork, steamed egg cake, beancurd skin with pork and shrimp, pan fried radish cake, to name a few featuring around 30 dishes on the list), Hong Kong’s famous dimsum restaurant recognized as the “most affordable Michelin-starred dimsum restaurant in the world” has opened its seventh branch in the Philippines and the first outside of Luzon.

The afternoon event began with a press luncheon with Chef Lam Ka Yeung for a food presentation followed by a private opening attended by many of Cebu’s familiar faces. A lion and dragon dance took place before the ribbon cutting ceremony and the main highlight, the sampling of the Tim Ho Wan dishes!

“We are happy to be here in Cebu and add to the vibrant dining scene of the city. What we offer is a brand with the best value for money, for those looking for an authentic Hong Kong dim sum experience,” said Rikki Dee (Foodee Global Concepts president), who welcomed guests together with Johnson Chan (Tim Ho Wan Philippines chief financial officer). They were joined by Annie Garcia (Shopping Center Management corp. president), Steven Tan (senior vice president) and Marissa Fernan (SM Prime Holdings vice president) for the ribbon cutting.

Tim Ho Wan Cebu is located on the Upper Ground Floor, Mountain Wing of the SM Seaside City Cebu and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant can accommodate 102 guests including 16 in its function room, available for private bookings. Seating at the main dining area is on a first-come, first-served basis.