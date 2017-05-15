SPEECHCOM’S slogan “Speak! Sing! Swing!” is immersed in its English course where articulation, reading for comprehension, voice dynamics, songs and choreography are integrated in the fun learning process, attuned to every grade level. The students are gradually transformed to become confident and creative!

Speechcom founded in 1976 has thousands of alumni all over the world who have passed the Bar and Board exams; attained executive development in the corporate profession.

Speechcom goes “in-plant” for seminars in communication, personality development and leadership skills; English for special purposes in grammar and business technical and social usage in Norkis, Lexmark, Timex, Lear, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dedon, Department of Tourism 7, Teradyne, Commission on Higher Education 7, Benedicto College, Tayuyu-Din, Plantation Bay, Perpetual Succour, Public School Teachers (Department of Education) in several series, among so many other schools and companies.

Speechcom gives private coaching in speech writing and delivery; research presentation and conducts event management. It serves as partner to the scholarship programs of We Care-Ramon Sebastian, Punla, Amparito L. Lhuillier; University of San Jose-Recoletos Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble, co-sponsored travel and cultural/ Broadway presentations to the USA, Asia and Europe since 1976.

A family corporation which functions as a Foundation, Speechcom trains volunteers in communication, clerical and technical work; arts and culture and value formation.

SP COMMUNICATION KIT. Use simple and sensible language. Say , “cope with” instead of “cope up with”; “I think,” instead of “in my humble opinion”; “again,” not “repeat again.” Avoid inserting “actually,” “personally” in between phrases.