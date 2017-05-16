Best weekend party coming up

ALL the best for Cebu’s very best, Ssangyong and AirAsia are geared up to present SunStar Cebu’s Best of Cebu 2016 party this Friday, May 19, 6 p.m. at the grand ballroom of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. In cooperation with Arthaland, here are some of the reasons that will make the party a sure blast for those who will be there (the event is by invitation only).

Exhibitors

For those who will be present (and especially the lucky 100-plus people who won passes to the party during our contests held for the past month), here are the exhibitors who will highlight their products during the party: Abaca Baking Company, Amuma Spa, Anita’s, Annie’s, Ate, Barako Haus, Barikata, Bibendum, Big Tom’s, Café Laguna, Casa Verde, Cebu’s Original Lechon Belly, Citigym, The Civet Coffee, Crimson Resort and Spa, Diet in a Box, The Distillery, Dunkin’ Donuts, El Taquito, Everything Yummy, Gibbs Hot Wings, Gorliz, Grand Convention Center of Cebu, Ibiza Beach Club, Ichiriki-Chaya, Isla Sugbo, Jollibee, Julie’s, Kidzoona, King’s, Kusina ni Nasing, Kuya J, L’Artisan, Luncheonette, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, Manny O., Cebu City Marriott Hotel, Mooshi, Morals & Malice, Open Mic, Parkmall, Pino, Pizza Republic, Qube Gallery, Rico’s Lechon, Rustan’s, Save More, SM Malls, Sulbing, Tablea, Tagala’s Chicken, The Cebruery, Trattoria, Treat Street Café, Tsay Cheng, Tudings, Vikings, Virginia, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, White Gold, Yoga Hub and Y101.

Prizes

People in the party get the chance to win some of these amazing prizes too! Love to hit the buffet? Vikings at SM City Cebu is ready to let go of several gift certificates for its award-winning establishment. Crazy about having a great meal by the beach? Ibiza Beach Club is giving away gift certificates for its Balearic-inspired, signature 15-course grill. Homegrown brands like Big Tom’s, Rico’s Lechon, Cebu’s Original Lechon Belly, Treat Street and Trattoria da Gianni will also be giving away surprises. How about experiencing a vacation straight out from Cebu? AirAsia has it covered as it will be giving away round trip tickets for Taipei and Singapore.

To join in on the fun that day, check out the hashtag #SunStarBestofCebu on social media and visit facebook.com/cebusunstar for the live video coverage.