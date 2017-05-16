SHE is beautiful, she is talented, and she just turned 18. Johanna Marie Momongan was in “full bloom” at the 18th birthday party hosted by her loving parents, Dr. Manuel and Mrs. Ann Momongan at Maribago Bluewater Beach Resort in Mactan. “Go barefoot in floral or white” was the party theme and Hanna was a standout in sheer white lace with see-through patches here and there. It was her night of nights!

●●●

And speaking of birthdays, Crystal Faith Neri chose to have a family dinner at Trattoria di Gianni on her red-letter day. A surprise wellwisher was popular actor Matteo Guidicelli (one of the resto owners) who made his way to the big group to give Crystal a kiss. In his pre-movie star days, Matteo was with the karting group of the Neri boys for those go-kart races.

●●●

For Jingboy Yuvienco who is here on an extended visit from New York, it was a seafood dinner with close friends at Seafood City for his birthday. Sister Minnie saw to it that all the ocean yummies were served—scallops, shrimps, crabs, fish, squid and all!

●●●

Recognition and Moving-Up Day at Bright Academy found SunStar Weekend columnist Jed Neri beaming as only daughter Isabel was called on stage for having completed Grade 10 and ready for the Senior category. If not for the K12 ruling, she would have been in college this coming school year.

●●●

Proud, happy and all excited are grandparents Ferdie and Corie Jakosalem now that their Manila-based grandaughters Pauline and Gianna (daughters of son Dojoe) are in town to spend the summer. On sked are beach outings, shopping sprees and the works. Oh yes, it will be family bonding time with the pretty girls for Ferdie, Corie, Dojoe and Nana.

●●●

Most lasting friendships are forged in school...no wonder Marget Villarica was grinning from ear to ear as she proudly introduced her St. Theresa’s College classmate Gwen Go Lim to us during the VIP preview of Landers Superstore, the newest addition to the city’s shopping destinations. Gwen is the president of Landers.

●●●

The pelota days have been over for decades but the friendship remains. Once in a while pelota mates Ester Fajardo, Delia Mejia, Agie Escario and I meet up for lunch. The last one at Ayala Center Cebu was a few weeks before Agie’s husband Greg passed on. Our heartfelt sympathies to Agie.

●●●

Architure graduate/watercolor artist Dr. Kiyoko Yamaguchi launched her book entitled Poblacion Houses In Cebu at the Casa Gorordo Musuem. The book is grounded on her doctoral dissertation, “exhibits the change of urban transformation and the plans and designs of structures built before and after the directorial transition from the Spanish era to the American colonial rule in the Philippines.” Among the homes featured is the Velez ancestral abode in Lahug which now houses La Maison Rose resto and the Alliance Francais de Cebu.

●●●

Renowned Metro Manila chefs Roland and Jackie Laudico will be coming to town on May 22 to preside over the launch of “a Filipino feast for all senses” dubbed UNO’s Modern Filipino Taste at the UNO restaurant of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. The actual foodfest will start at the resto on June 9 in time for the Philippine Independence Day celebration, until Aug. 31.