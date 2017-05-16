Pizza for the better

IN a city heavily populated by locals who love their culture as if it were the most important aspect of life, introducing food that is outside what they’re used to can present somewhat of a difficulty.

But luckily, pizza is not part of that story. Pizza, for almost all Cebuanos, has a special place in the heart of the metro, whether that pizza is made with cheddar cheese or parmesan.

For good pizza that just gives one the right amount of satisfaction, Isla Ora Pizza Co. on 54 President Roxas St., Kasambagan, Cebu City definitely tops the checklist.

Beginning from a new beginning

The idea for Isla Ora Pizza Co. came to the owners in a way that many would not have guessed. Erik Roen, Joseph Ferris III, Arin White and Chris White all fell in love with Cebu, especially Bantayan, when they were in the Philippines in 2013 helping Bantayan back onto its feet, building and re-building homes for Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) survivors and repairing classrooms.

And they have not looked back since then. Isla Ora Pizza Co. came to life with the simple need for the owners to create a business that could benefit them and allow them to enjoy the beauty of Cebu, while still benefiting the locals of Bantayan, with the bamboo tables, chairs and banana leaf plates coming from the island. Half of Isla Ora’s staff are from the island, too.

Along with that, Isla Ora pledges to help and go local, with its craft beer, coffee, pizza ingredients, even its hot sauce is locally made; local vendors are given the opportunity to showcase excellent products in an exciting way.

If dropping by Isla Ora is on the agenda, here are three of their six pizzas that one should definitely try and pair with the great local craft beer it has there.

All meat pizza

Carnivores celebrate! This pizza is a mix of great meats and spices. Honey smoked bacon, Italian sausages and salami piccante make up the bulk of this doughy goodness, and it’s a winner when it comes out fresh from the oven and straight to one’s tummy.

Bantayan island crab pizza

Pizza on its on is already a great thing but when crab meat comes into the picture, it will blow minds. The crab meat on this baby is locally sourced from Bantayan fishermen so freshness is assured. Plus, helping out the livelihood of locals makes this pizza so much yummier and filling.

Margherita pizza

If the menu is mind-boggling, then the best bet is to go with the Margherita. Fresh basil with extra virgin olive oil and a generous sprinkle of fresh shaved parmesan cheese will always be a classic that everyone can enjoy.