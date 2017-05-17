Utzurrum: ‘Poblacion Houses in Cebu’ by Kiyoko Yamaguchi

WHAT a pleasant surprise to discover that a dedicated Japanese architect and watercolor artist, Dr. Kiyoko Yamaguchi, has taken a keen interest in poblacion houses in Cebu!

The book, Poblacion Houses in Cebu: Urban Architecture in the American Colonial Period is based on Dr. Yamaguchi’s doctoral dissertation and looks at changes in urban buildings designed and built before and after the transition from Spanish to American rule.

Two events marked this feat: The launch by the University of San Carlos (USC) Press, at the Casa Gorordo Museum, with USC president Rev. Fr. Dionisio Miranda in attendance, and the following day, a lively talk was delivered by Yamaguchi at the La Maison Rose/Alliance Francaise de Cebu, where a soiree took place.

Incidentally, both Casa Gorordo and the La Maison (formerly Mother House of the Velez family) are featured in the book.

We toast Dr. Yamaguchi for this singular interest and achievement in documenting our very own Queen City’s historical structures. May her tribe increase!