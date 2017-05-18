Gabii sa Kabilin gearing up for 11th year

HOW Cebu shaped the best of its history and culture is a spectacle to be told as AboitizLand will once again participate in the Gabii sa Kabilin (GSK) on May 26 at Plaza Parian, Cebu City.

This year’s Handurawan sa Karaang Sugbo, AboitizLand’s annual GSK presentation, will feature Cebu’s history and culture in a one-night cultural event thru food, music and art.

Highlight of the event will be a theater play which will re-tell the significant events in Cebu’s history—what it went through from when it was founded to becoming what it is now today. The Kabag-uhan: Now and Then Photo Contest which aims to capture the essence of the place in today’s time from the same perspective as that of the photos released by AboitizLand; and Food Festival, a showcase of Cebu’s best delicacies and local cuisines, will also be staged.

Pasundayag, a cultural talent contest open to all college students in Cebu, and Lumba Pangita, a race to various Gabii Sa Kabilin participating sites, also promise an evening of more fun and richer cultural experience from 6 p.m. to 12 midnight.

Gabii sa Kabilin, held every last Friday of May, marks its 11th annual staging this year. It was first opened in 2007 in celebration of the Philippines’ National Heritage Month and International Museum Day.

Gabii sa Kabilin is an adaptation of Germany’s Lange nacht der Museen or Long Night of the Museum where an entire evening is devoted to the visitation of various museums and heritage sites. The annual event has evolved to become one of Cebu’s most anticipated as it brings locals and tourists through a rewarding journey back to the days of old Cebu. PR