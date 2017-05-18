Great finds

LIFESTYLE trunk show Curate was held at Qube Gallery located at Crossroads, Banilad, Cebu City last April 22. Organized by Linnor Rapes, Monica Climaco and Michele Iriberri, Curate featured unique products by homegrown artisans from Cebu as well as other select lifestyle brands outside the city.

There, patrons saw a varied selection of unique finds from food, fashion, home products, beauty and wellness, accessories and art.

The brands that participated include Aguariva, a swimwear brand that produces sophisticated island essentials for men and women; AMC Trading with its selection of bags made with viro fiber; exquisite jewelry by A.T.E. Horn Jewelry; a play on words on wood as well as accessories with Beautifulmind Woods; multi-purpose and picturesque totes by Curio; and original artworks on paper by artist Golda King who also shared her plans of opening a space where local artists can showcase their works or merchandise. For the trunk show, she included a series of nudes which she painted exclusively for the event.

Other brands included furniture and home accessories by Home Edition; Zachco Crafts, an interior design firm by Jul Oliva which showcased its steam punk-themed pieces; hair and skincare line by Lace & Rue; Luxurious scented candles, body oils, linen and room spray and other aromatics by Luisa Home; tropical jams and preserves, granolas, premixes and other all-natural creations by Pili & Pino; succulents by Succuland; stylish bags by Three Perspectives; fashion must-haves by Tiempo La Moda; and lastly, personalized services by Traveling Leather Passport.

It was a one-day event that not only showcased the many products created but also showed the diversity and creativity of each brand that participated.