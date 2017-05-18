Jeans: The old favorite, renewed for everybody

FIRMLY woven into the fabric of fashion, denim and more specifically jeans have become an essential and recognized part of people’s wardrobes. Widely embraced and worn for their durability and ease, jeans have been adopted by all—from casual wear staple to catwalk favorite, jeans are synonymous with style and versatility.

Continuing to establish its position as the definitive denim destination, for Spring / Summer 17 Topman launched its new denim campaign “All The Jeans.” The campaign celebrates the breadth of jeans on offer at Topman. From recognizable fits such as the “spray on skinny,” “stretch skinny,” “stretch slim” and “taper” to the introduction of innovative new treatments, washes and launch of hero styles—All The Jeans delivers the best in new and existing styles.

Taking inspiration from denim’s origin as a durable work wear staple, the new jean, “The Original,” is tomorrow’s new classic. Fashioned using authentic rigid denim and with a prominent twill, this jean is designed to achieve a vintage ‘90s look. Remaining faithful to this vintage aesthetic the “The Original” comes in a traditional light, mid and black wash.

Completing the denim offering, existing styles such as “The Standard” have been updated for Spring / Summer 17. Worn mid-rise and with a straight leg, “The Standard” now comes in an off-white wash and with a raw hem for a naturally worn look. “The Taper” jean has been refreshed and now appears in finishes inspired by natural wear and tear with fading and subtle abrasions found around the knees.

Coinciding with the launch of All The Jeans, selected stores globally are running “A Pair and a Spare” incentive—offering customers P800 off when they purchase two pairs of Topman jeans from the collection until May 31. PR