Refreshing wave of artistry | SunStar

Refreshing wave of artistry

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Refreshing wave of artistry

Thursday, May 18, 2017
By
Monica R. Lopez
Moy Studio (Contributed Foto)

Moy Studio (Contributed Foto)

Strozzi (Contributed Foto)
Neil Felipp (Contributed Foto)
Dis & Alice Pigs by Natalya Lagdameo (Contributed Foto)
Holicow (Contributed Foto)
Pyke & Tana Bears by Natalya Lagdameo (Contributed Foto)
Neil Felipp (Contributed Foto)
Holicow (Contributed Foto)
Strozzi (Contributed Foto)

SHANGRI-LA’S Mactan Resort and Spa Cebu presented this season’s run of Mugnâ Style. Held at the Lobby Lounge, it was a trunk show that ran from May 3 to 14 curated by award-winning global creative Neil Felipp.

The design brands that debuted in the series included Moy Studio with its array of accessories showing a fusion of tradition and innovation by using materials indigenous to the Philippines; Holicow’s display of sustainable houseware products; a bespoke handcrafted collection by Strozzi, a Cebuana jeweler, whose eye-catching pieces were inspired by her travels and La Galuche; as well as Gift & Graces and the charming display of Pyke & Tana Bears and Dis & Alice Pigs by Natalya Lagdameo.

Neil Felipp not only curated the trunk show, he himself also showcased some of his minaudières inspired by nature.

And in celebration of the trunk show, the resort’s pastry chef also whipped up something for the occasion: the Mugnâ High Tea which was available during the trunk show’s run. Served with premium tea, the afternoon treat came with a selection of pralines and pastries and was inspired by the collections displayed.

Exhibiting homegrown talent, the pop-up highlighted collections by Filipino designers whose eclectic and unique collections complemented the tropical setting the trunk show was inspired by.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 19, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments