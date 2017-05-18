Refreshing wave of artistry

SHANGRI-LA’S Mactan Resort and Spa Cebu presented this season’s run of Mugnâ Style. Held at the Lobby Lounge, it was a trunk show that ran from May 3 to 14 curated by award-winning global creative Neil Felipp.

The design brands that debuted in the series included Moy Studio with its array of accessories showing a fusion of tradition and innovation by using materials indigenous to the Philippines; Holicow’s display of sustainable houseware products; a bespoke handcrafted collection by Strozzi, a Cebuana jeweler, whose eye-catching pieces were inspired by her travels and La Galuche; as well as Gift & Graces and the charming display of Pyke & Tana Bears and Dis & Alice Pigs by Natalya Lagdameo.

Neil Felipp not only curated the trunk show, he himself also showcased some of his minaudières inspired by nature.

And in celebration of the trunk show, the resort’s pastry chef also whipped up something for the occasion: the Mugnâ High Tea which was available during the trunk show’s run. Served with premium tea, the afternoon treat came with a selection of pralines and pastries and was inspired by the collections displayed.

Exhibiting homegrown talent, the pop-up highlighted collections by Filipino designers whose eclectic and unique collections complemented the tropical setting the trunk show was inspired by.